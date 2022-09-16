Local Watch: Local firefighter rescuing cat from utility pole is the most wholesome thing you’ll see today "Cat was rescued and reunited with family."

In a perfect world — or, say, in the 1998 movie “Pleasantville” starring Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon — firefighters would do nothing all day but rescue cats from trees. But since there are typically much more pressing matters for them to attend to, we must relish the relatively few times they actually get a chance to do it.

Fortunately for us, then, Springfield Fire and Emergency Services have shared video of a firefighter making use of the department’s ladder truck to pluck a local tabby from the very top of a Springfield utility pole. (Granted, not technically a tree, but it once was.)

“Cat was rescued and reunited with family,” the department reported on Facebook.

Why the kitty in question made the trek remains a mystery, but it looks like it may owe at least one of its nine lives to Springfield first responders.

You can watch the rescue below: