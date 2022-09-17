Local Get ready for these 3 upcoming Green Line closures The Green Line’s D Branch will close for a total of 27 days between Sept. 24 and Oct. 30. The D Branch will close for three, nine-day periods between Sept. 24 and Oct. 30. Carlin Stiehl/Boston Globe

The MBTA will close the Green Line’s D Branch on a rolling basis for infrastructure upgrades from late September through the end of October.

The transit agency said the D Branch will close for three, nine-day periods between Sept. 24 and Oct. 30. During the closures, the T will replace 6,000 feet of track, upgrade at least six station crossings, and install equipment for the Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS).

The exact dates of the D Branch closures are:

Saturday, Sept. 24 – Sunday, Oct. 2

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 16

Saturday, Oct. 22 – Sunday, Oct. 30

During the shutdowns, D Branch riders can access shuttle buses at stations between Riverside and Kenmore. Shuttle buses will not stop at Beaconsfield station due to narrow roads in the area. Riders can use Reservoir station, or Dean Road on the C Branch in order to access the Green Line. Parking lots at Waban and Eliot Stations will be closed during the shutdowns.

“These kinds of full-access diversions allow the T to accelerate investments and improvements across the system,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a press release. “With three full-access diversions already successfully completed on the Green Line this summer, I am confident the Capital Transformation team will complete the D Branch promptly and on schedule, delivering an increased level of safety and reliability to our riders through track replacement work and the installation of GLTPS infrastructure.”

The announcement of the Green Line D Branch rolling closures comes as the T works to wrap up a 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line as well as the Green Line’s Union Branch.