Local MBTA: 96% of Orange Line work finished, line to reopen on Monday After a monthlong shutdown, the Orange Line will reopen on schedule — with free coffee, to boot. An Orange Line train arrives at the Chinatown station.

The Orange Line will open on Monday as planned, according to the MBTA.

Service will resume on Monday morning after a 30-day shutdown to work on the line’s infrastructure. As of Friday, the transit agency had completed 96 percent of the planned work.

The transit agency posted about the Orange Line project’s progress on Twitter Friday, along with the hashtag #BuildingABetterT. The post included a video highlighting the work completed over the past month.

“As we prepare to restore service for Monday morning, we’re proud to look back on work we’ve accomplished. So far during the Orange Line 30-day diversion, we’ve completed 96% of planned work — 33 projects that revitalize infrastructure & work to improve service.”

One T rider commented, “I’ll admit, I was skeptical; but this has been impressively executed. assuming that continues through to completion, this may be a valid strategy for further maintenance and improvement projects.”

The T said commuters on Monday morning can get free coffee at Forest Hills station provided by Mike’s Donuts and Downtown Crossing station provided by Downtown BID. Mayor Michelle Wu will also deliver remarks on the project’s completion at 8:45 a.m. at City Hall Plaza.

The transit agency said the monthlong shutdown aimed to improve service, safety, and reliability on a faster timeline — more than five years faster than originally planned. The project included track replacement, upgraded signal systems, and station improvements. The T also finished track maintenance required by the Federal Transit Association (FTA).