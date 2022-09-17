Local Seal pops up in Beverly’s Shoe Pond Passersby first spotted a lone seal swimming in the 12-acre pond around noon on Thursday, according to Officer Michael Boccuzzi, a police spokesperson. The seal was first spotted in the pond next to the Cummings Center on Thursday, officials said.





Shoe Pond in Beverly has a new, unexpected resident.

Passersby first spotted a lone seal swimming in the 12-acre pond around noon on Thursday, according to Officer Michael Boccuzzi, a Beverly police spokesperson.

City officials said that, after consulting with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the recommendation was “to let the seal be.”

“The seal does not appear to be in any type of distress and has the ability when it is ready to go back into the river,” said Beverly Animal Control in a statement posted to Facebook. “There [are] plenty of fish and water in Shoe Pond for the seal to hang out for a while.”

The post urged residents to remain on the outside of the fence surrounding the pond, and refrain from feeding the seal.

