Local 2-year-old boy fatally injured in driveway in Maine





NAPLES, Maine (AP) — A 2-year-old boy was fatally injured in a driveway when his father failed to see him while moving a pickup truck and camper trailer, state police said.

The parents immediately took the unresponsive toddler to the Naples Fire Department, where emergency crews were unable to revive him, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon, and was investigated by state police because of the boy’s age, Moss said.

The identities of the toddler and his parents were withheld, and Moss requested privacy for the family.