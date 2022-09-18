Local North Brookfield Police recover body of missing boater on Lake Lashaway The person was initially reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, authorities in North Brookfield recovered the body of a boater who had gone missing the day before on Lake Lashaway.

The person was initially reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the North Brookfield Fire Department. They were last seen around 6:30 p.m., and their boat had drifted back to shore without them on it, police said. Rescuer teams, including divers, set up at the Boat Ramp on Shore Road. One private boat was used, as well as a police drone and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.

The search continued until late Saturday night.

“At around midnight, the search unfortunately turned into a recovery and all assets were brought back to shore to plan for the next day,” NBFD said in a Facebook post.

The search resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday, with Environmental Police and a canine unit joining the efforts. Environmental Police used a “high tech sonar” in an area of the lake identified by the dive team.

The missing boater was found at around 12:20 p.m. Sunday using this sonar technology. Divers recovered the body soon after.

The name of the boater has not been publicly released.