Local Police nab loose moose on train tracks in Fitchburg The wayward animal was relocated to a remote area.

A moose wandered onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks near Fitchburg Saturday morning, apparently also fed up with his wait time.

MBTA Transit Police posted on Twitter about the incident, saying the tracks are now clear and the moose is OK. Or whatever can be implied from the use of a thumbs-up emoji.

9/17 @11:30AM there was moose blocking the commuter rail tracks in Fitchburg. Officers responded and our brothers from the @MAEnviroPolice expertly handled the situation. The tracks are clear and the moose is👍. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 17, 2022

One Twitter user took pictures of the incident and wrote “Fitchburg, Mass. Firefighters assisting Mass. Environmental Police on removing a moose from the railroad tracks.”

Fitchburg, Mass Firefighters assisting Mass Environmental Police on removing a moose from the railroad tracks. Pics by Pierce Fellows. @ctfirephoto @fitchburgfirema pic.twitter.com/bBHx4IWUd7 — Eric Fellows (@ericsfirepics) September 17, 2022

Fitchburg Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin told The Boston Globe that the moose was tranquilized and rolled onto tarps.

He said it took about 15 people to carry the moose across two tracks and load it onto a pickup truck. Officials said the moose was taken to a remote area and released.