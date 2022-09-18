Police nab loose moose on train tracks in Fitchburg

Newsletter Signup
A moose wandered onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks near Fitchburg Saturday morning, apparently also fed up with his wait time.
MBTA Transit Police posted on Twitter about the incident, saying the tracks are now clear and the moose is OK. Or whatever can be implied from the use of a thumbs-up emoji.
One Twitter user took pictures of the incident and wrote “Fitchburg, Mass. Firefighters assisting Mass. Environmental Police on removing a moose from the railroad tracks.”
Fitchburg Deputy Fire Chief Gregg Normandin told The Boston Globe that the moose was tranquilized and rolled onto tarps.
He said it took about 15 people to carry the moose across two tracks and load it onto a pickup truck. Officials said the moose was taken to a remote area and released.
