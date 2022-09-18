Local ‘Political’ items like Black Lives Matter, Pride flags ordered out of Stoughton High classrooms School leaders said the goal is to make the school a comfortable place for everyone.

Stoughton High faculty can no longer display items that could be deemed political in their classrooms, including flags in support of Black Lives Matter, Pride, and Thin Blue Line.

A school faculty member, who asked not to be named, told The Boston Globe that district leaders announced the changes during a staff meeting on Wednesday. According to the Globe‘s report, staff was directed not to display the items because they could cause disruption and distraction.

“Pride flags help LGBTQIA+ students feel safe and welcomed in school. Taking down Pride flags could hurt students’ well-being and make them feel like they have nowhere to run,” the faculty member told the Globe. “Having a rainbow or BLM flag in our rooms isn’t pushing your beliefs on someone or displaying any political views. It is just saying, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here, and we support you.’”

Stoughton High Administrative Principal Juliette Miller emailed faculty on Thursday to clarify that the aim was to keep the school a safe space for everyone.

“We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity,” she wrote in the email. She added that the district plans to distribute LGBTQIA+ ally stickers for classroom doorways.

According to Globe‘s report, faculty members were also instructed not to say the words “DEI: Diversity, Equity Inclusion” because the phrase is “politically charged.” However, the district’s superintendent denied that leaders gave the directive.

“We simply wanted them to be aware of the sensitivity of these topics,” Superintendent Thomas Raab told the Globe in an email.