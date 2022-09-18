Two teenagers dead in early morning Attleboro crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Two Attleboro teenagers are dead after a one-car crash on Route 123 Sunday morning.
The crash took place around 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue, also known as Route 123, police told WCVB. The incident was said to have caused “significant damage.”
The two unidentified victims, an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, are both Attleboro residents.
The crash is under investigation by Attleboro police detectives, members of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police told WCVB.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.