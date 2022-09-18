Local Two teenagers dead in early morning Attleboro crash The crash took place around 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue, also known as Route 123.

Two Attleboro teenagers are dead after a one-car crash on Route 123 Sunday morning.

The crash took place around 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue, also known as Route 123, police told WCVB. The incident was said to have caused “significant damage.”

The two unidentified victims, an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, are both Attleboro residents.

The crash is under investigation by Attleboro police detectives, members of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police told WCVB.