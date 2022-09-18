Worker trapped in rubble after 2nd-floor porch collapses in Dorchester

Newsletter Signup
Boston firefighters rescued a worker trapped in rubble in Dorchester Sunday after a second-floor porch collapsed under him.
Firefighters were called to 384 Park St. in Dorchester after the wooden porch behind a second-floor apartment collapsed, the Boston Fire Department wrote on Twitter Sunday.
The department said the worker fell from the porch when it collapsed and became trapped in the rubble.
Firefighters were able to free the worker from the rubble, the department said, and he was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The department said Boston Inspectional Services will investigate the cause of the porch collapse.
