Scenes from the return of the Orange Line

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
After an unprecedented 30-day shutdown, the Orange Line is back.
The first trains departed Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m. Monday, officially reopening the Orange Line, the MBTA said.
The MBTA came under fire this summer after the Federal Transit Authority investigated the agency and released a damning report amid a death on the Red Line and an Orange Line train catching on fire.
After the report was released, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu advocated for extended shutdowns to allow for time to fix major infrastructure problems after the FTA identified lack of maintenance as one of the reasons for the state of the system.
Wu and the City of Boston were involved in the organizing of replacement shuttle buses and dedicated bus lanes. Alternate transportation options were especially important as school began for many students during the shutdown.
Gov. Charlie Baker said at a press conference Sunday that the 30-day closure allowed the MBTA to “complete five years of improvements to track and signal infrastructure.”
Though some delays have been reported, so far Monday morning, things seem to be running mostly smoothly.
See what the return of the Orange Line looked like:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.