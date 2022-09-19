Local Scenes from the return of the Orange Line Service restarted Monday after a 30-day shutdown. Forest Hills Station early Monday morning. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

After an unprecedented 30-day shutdown, the Orange Line is back.

The first trains departed Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m. Monday, officially reopening the Orange Line, the MBTA said.

At 5:16am the first trains departed Oak Grove & Forest Hills, officially reopening the Orange Line. After a successful 30-day closure, we’re pleased to welcome riders back to the Orange Line. Thanks to our riders for their patience & our crews for their efforts #BuildingABetterT. pic.twitter.com/rC4m4oY2a0 — MBTA (@MBTA) September 19, 2022

The MBTA came under fire this summer after the Federal Transit Authority investigated the agency and released a damning report amid a death on the Red Line and an Orange Line train catching on fire.

After the report was released, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu advocated for extended shutdowns to allow for time to fix major infrastructure problems after the FTA identified lack of maintenance as one of the reasons for the state of the system.

Wu and the City of Boston were involved in the organizing of replacement shuttle buses and dedicated bus lanes. Alternate transportation options were especially important as school began for many students during the shutdown.

Gov. Charlie Baker said at a press conference Sunday that the 30-day closure allowed the MBTA to “complete five years of improvements to track and signal infrastructure.”

Though some delays have been reported, so far Monday morning, things seem to be running mostly smoothly.

Still fills a little weird to actually see arrival times for Orange Line trains.



My take as of now? So far so good on the first morning back to regular service after an historic month-long shutdown.



Stay tuned for updates on @GBHNews! pic.twitter.com/6U9ZtdB6xK — Jeremy Siegel (@jersiegel) September 19, 2022

See what the return of the Orange Line looked like:

A commuter races to board an inbound Orange Line train at Oak Grove. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

A commuter waits to board an Orange Line train at Oak Grove. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Commuters ride inbound into Boston from Oak Grove. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Sunshayna Luma of Hyde Park, a senior at Fenway High School, on the Orange Line to school. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

Commuters on an Orange Line train at Oak Grove. – Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Commuters ride inbound into Boston from Oak Grove. – Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

A commuter boards an Orange Line train at Oak Grove. – Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Commuters at Oak Grove. – Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Commuters arrive at Oak Grove. – Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Students head to school after getting off an Orange Line train at Forest Hills. – David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

Johnny Hennessey gets greeted by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on his 56th birthday while riding the Orange Line to Boston from Forest Hills.