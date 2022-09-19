Local Mother, daughter arrested after trying to enter Excel High School and confront student, officials say





Excel High School in South Boston went into lockdown Friday as police arrested a mother and her 14-year-old daughter who tried to forcibly enter the school to confront a student who they claimed had spit on the daughter, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Police responded to the school on G Street at about 1:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a school resource officer in trouble, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. At the school, police “observed the mother screaming at school personnel and the mother and daughter attempting to push their way into the school,” the statement said.

School officials informed police that the mother and daughter told them that another student had spit on the daughter, the statement said.

