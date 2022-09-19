Local Neo-nazi leader charged in drag show fight says he’ll represent himself in court Hood, 23, last appeared in court July 25 when he pleaded not guilty to charges of affray. Founder of NSC-131 Christopher R. Hood Jr., 23, appears at West Roxbury District Court on July 25. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The leader of a Massachusetts chapter of the neo-Nazi group NSC-131, who is facing charges for an altercation in July outside of a drag queen story hour event, said during a pre-trial hearing Monday morning that he will represent himself in court for now.

Hood, 23, last appeared in court July 25 when he pleaded not guilty to charges of affray, or fighting with others in a public place and putting fear in someone who is lawfully present.

The charges stem from an incident outside a children’s drag queen story hour event on July 23. Members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, which is classified as a neo-Nazi group by the Anti-Defamation League, had gathered outside of the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain to voice their opposition to the event.

Advertisement:

In addition to Hood, two counter-protestors, whose charges were later dropped by Suffolk prosecutors, were arrested at the time.

During a pre-trial hearing Monday in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, Hood told Judge Kathleen Coffey that he wants to hold off finding a private attorney and represent himself at this time, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

“I’ve not found private counsel yet, and I do need more time to prepare my defense. I just got the police report and stuff like that just moments ago,” Hood told Coffey, MassLive reported. “… I wish to represent myself, for now.”

When asked by the judge if he would like to be considered for court-appointed counsel, Hood reportedly said that he wanted to continue to look for private representation, while also pursuing more information about the charges by filing a bill of particulars, according to MassLive.

Hood is due back in court for another pre-trial hearing Oct. 17, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said.