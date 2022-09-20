Local A man thought he bought a home in Bridgewater. It turned out to be a scam. The man was cleaning the home he believed he had purchased when a real estate agent arrived and told him he did not own the home.

The man walked into the Bridgewater Police Department on Sept. 6 to report the incident. The situation is under investigation.