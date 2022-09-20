A man thought he bought a home in Bridgewater. It turned out to be a scam.

Newsletter Signup
A man said he was tricked into thinking he had purchased a home in Bridgewater when he actually hadn’t.
Calling it a scam from an online realtor, local police said the man was cleaning the home he believed he had purchased when a real estate agent arrived and told him he did not own the home.
The man walked into the Bridgewater Police Department on Sept. 6 to report the incident. The situation is under investigation.
