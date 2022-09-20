Local Georgia woman dies a day before her birthday after falling from Maine cliff walk Romona Gowens would have been 55 on Tuesday.

A Georgia woman died Monday after a fence she was leaning against on a Maine cliff walk broke, causing her to fall 30 feet.

Scarborough police said in a news release that they were contacted about the woman’s fall at 10:24 a.m.

They said the woman, who was later identified as 54-year-old Romona Gowens, of Calhoun, Georgia, was unable to call for help after the fall, but a local fisherman and her sister called 911.

Gowens was in critical condition when they found her, police said, and it took a long time for first responders to extricate her. She was then taken to Maine Medical Center.

The Portland Press Herald reports that police said Gowens died Monday, a day before her 55th birthday.

Police said the incident is still under investigation, but that they’ve found no suspicious evidence.