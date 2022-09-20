Local Protesters are planning to disrupt Boston’s morning rush hour Wednesday, state warns Officials said the protests are expected at about 7 a.m.

In a tweet that’s sure to bring back memories of January 2015, the state Department of Transportation warned commuters Tuesday evening that a group of protesters is planning to “disrupt” Boston’s Wednesday morning rush hour along “several routes.”

Advisory for #Boston area travelers: a protest group has notified the media it plans to disrupt travel along several routes in the Boston area Wednesday morning, 9/21, at approximately 7 a.m. Exact locations not yet announced. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 20, 2022

The state didn’t say what cause the group is associated with. Officials said the protests are expected at about 7 a.m., with the exact locations “not yet announced.”

In January 2015, 29 protesters were arrested after blocking traffic on I-93 north and south outside the city by using concrete-filled barrels. The demonstrators said they were protesting “police and state violence against Black people.”