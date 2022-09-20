Protesters are planning to disrupt Boston’s morning rush hour Wednesday, state warns

Newsletter Signup
In a tweet that’s sure to bring back memories of January 2015, the state Department of Transportation warned commuters Tuesday evening that a group of protesters is planning to “disrupt” Boston’s Wednesday morning rush hour along “several routes.”
The state didn’t say what cause the group is associated with. Officials said the protests are expected at about 7 a.m., with the exact locations “not yet announced.”
In January 2015, 29 protesters were arrested after blocking traffic on I-93 north and south outside the city by using concrete-filled barrels. The demonstrators said they were protesting “police and state violence against Black people.”
