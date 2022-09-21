Local Boston University campus suffers ‘major’ power outage The outage began around 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesman for the university. The student union building on the Boston University Campus. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images





Boston University suffered a major power outage on Tuesday evening, officials said. The outages also affected a “handful” of buildings in Allston and Brighton, according to Eversource spokesman Christopher McKinnon.

Power had been restored to parts of the campus by 7:15 p.m., but it would be several hours before full power is restored, BU campus police tweeted.

The outage began around 5:30 p.m., according to Colin Riley, a spokesman for the university. Riley said phone lines in the area were also down, and that the cause of the outage was likely a “transmission problem” with Eversource.

