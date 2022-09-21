Local T glitches: Door issue pulls new Orange Line train, smoky escalator causes concerns on 2nd day back "There wasn’t really anywhere for people to go — it was just kind of pandemonium," one Orange Line rider said. An escalator at the Massachusetts Avenue MBTA station was taken out of service Tuesday after it started smoking.

On its second day back in service following a 30-day shutdown, the MBTA’s Orange Line saw a smoky escalator in one station and a train with a mechanical glitch at another.

An escalator at the Massachusetts Avenue station was taken out of service Tuesday afternoon after it started smoking, the MBTA said.

Smoke was observed emanating from the escalator, which was shut down shortly before 5 p.m., according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

“There was no fire nor injuries,” Pesaturo said in an email, adding that the escalator experienced an electrical malfunction.

“It remains out of service until repairs are completed,” he added.

This is not the first time the MBTA has faced issues with its escalators; an escalator malfunction at the Back Bay MBTA station injured nine in September 2021.

The Orange Line also saw delays of about 30 minutes around 6 p.m. Tuesday due to a train with a door problem at Downtown Crossing on the northbound line, according to an MBTA tweet.

The train was ultimately removed from service, and the MBTA tweeted that regularly scheduled service had resumed around 7:05 p.m.

The mechanical glitch happened onboard one of the new Orange Line trains, according to WHDH, which reported that the door appeared to have trouble closing.

“There wasn’t really anywhere for people to go — it was just kind of pandemonium,” Orange Line rider Tarryn Guarino told the news station. “This was at, like, 5 o’clock — prime rush hour time. And I’ll note that this was one of the brand new trains, as well. It wasn’t, like, one of these 40-year-old, old Orange Line trains.”

Tuesday’s incidents came just one day after the Orange Line reopened following a 30-day shutdown for long-needed repairs.