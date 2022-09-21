Local Protesters arrested at multiple locations around Boston as climate change activists target commute routes “We understand that we have interrupted your life today, and we know that your life is important.”

State police said they are monitoring protest activity in the Boston area as a group of climate activists said they planned to disrupt the Wednesday morning commute.

Five protesters were arrested on the on ramp from Leverett Circle to Route 93 in Boston.

We are monitoring protestors who have announced plans to block traffic this morning. A short time ago we took five of them into custody on the ramp from Leverett Circle to Route 93 in Boston. We continue to monitor potential protest activity throughout Greater Boston. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 21, 2022

Boston police also made arrests in response to the climate protests at “multiple locations,” according to a department spokesperson.

Police warned that traffic at Seaport Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue is being diverted because of demonstrators blocking one side of the bridge.

“Please seek an alternate route,” Boston police said.

Protest Traffic Advisory: Please be advised that due to a protest, traffic is being diverted at Seaport Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue with protesters blocking one side of the bridge. BPD is on the scene; please seek an alternate route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 21, 2022

The group behind the protests, Extinction Rebellion Boston, called on demonstrators to “meet rush hour commuters to make some noise and demand ‘Stop the Fossil Fuel Industry, Now!’” The group said it planned to meet in Post Office Square at 7 a.m. and then march through downtown Boston.

Advertisement:

On Facebook, the group wrote about Wednesday’s traffic disruptions: “We’re sorry. This is an emergency and we need your attention.”

“Our demand today is simple: Massachusetts must stop installing new fossil fuel infrastructure,” the group said. “New Natural gas plants (e.g. Peabody Peaker), pipelines, and hookups hurt frontline communities. They cost the taxpayer, as the infrastructure is designed to last many decades, well beyond the mandatory carbon zero timeline of 2050.”

STOP the fossil fuel industry now! pic.twitter.com/zqwOBjnpR8 — Extinction Rebellion Boston 🐝⌛🦋 (@XRBoston) September 21, 2022

People with the Extinction Rebellion walk down Congress St demanding and end to fossil fuels. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/BkmlERjfTf — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) September 21, 2022

The group said it was turning toward “nonviolent disruptive action” after trying petitions, letters to Congress, and other venues of raising their concerns.

“We understand that we have interrupted your life today, and we know that your life is important,” they wrote. “That is why we are fighting to protect it, and all lives, before we run out of time.”