Local 3 North Shore Korean food stores issued labor citations The citations included wage, hour, and child labor offenses.

Attorney General Maura Healey issued over $51,000 in citations to three specialty Korean food stores for labor violations, according to a statement released Thursday.

The stores, located in the Burlington and North Shore malls, were issued nine citations for wage, hour, and child labor offenses, according to officials.

The stores share two owners, Losoon Park and Mili “Terry” Kim, who operate several locations under their company Peabody Losoon Park Inc., according to the attorney general’s office.

An investigation into Peabody Losoon Park Inc. began when a driver alleged that they were not properly compensated for hours worked, as well as overtime, according to the statement.

Investigators with the Fair Labor Division found that the company frequently failed to pay its employees, offer sick leave, or provide paystubs. Officials said at least two minors worked past 8 p.m. without supervision, and neither minor employee had been asked for a work permit.

This case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Amy Goyer and Supervising Investigator Jennifer Pak, both of the AG’s Fair Labor Division.