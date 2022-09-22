Local 26-year-old woman found dead from a gunshot wound in a Taunton apartment Police are investigating it as a suspicious death.

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a Taunton apartment Wednesday night, having suffered a gunshot wound, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Police are investigating the death of Colby Dowling, of Lakeville, as a suspicious death, the DA’s Office said in a news release.

The DA’s Office said that around 11 p.m., Taunton police received a 911 call about a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment at 52 Tremont St.

When first responders arrived, they found Dowling dead at the scene, the DA’s Office said. Several people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident.

Advertisement:

The DA’s Office, state police, and Taunton police are investigating Dowling’s death.

Because the investigation into Dowling’s death is ongoing, no further information can be released at this time, the DA’s Office said.