Photos: See the old Orange Line trains head to the scrapyard

A few days after Orange Line trains welcomed passengers once more, the first of the old Orange Line cars are officially permanently out of service.
Cars 1238 and 1239, which are more than 40 years old according to the MBTA, left Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility Thursday morning to be disposed of.
The Orange Line now boasts all new trains with 152 “state-of-the-art” cars, according to the MBTA.
The new train cars include a more spacious interior design with wider doors and more handrails and LED lighting, according to the MBTA.
After the historic 30-day closure of the Orange Line, the first days back brought with them a smoky escalator at one station and a mechanical glitch on a train at another.
