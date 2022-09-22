Local Photos: See the old Orange Line trains head to the scrapyard The more than 40-year-old train cars have been replaced with new "state-of-the-art" cars. Flatbed trucks carry old Orange Line cars from the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility on their way to be disposed. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

A few days after Orange Line trains welcomed passengers once more, the first of the old Orange Line cars are officially permanently out of service.

Cars 1238 and 1239, which are more than 40 years old according to the MBTA, left Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility Thursday morning to be disposed of.

👋This morning, we said goodbye to the first set of old Orange Line cars to be retired. Cars 1238-1239 were loaded onto flatbed trailers in Wellington Yard & trucked out to be scrapped. These cars have served riders since 1979-1981, & we're grateful for their decades of service. pic.twitter.com/rFZ9gycDPK — MBTA (@MBTA) September 22, 2022

The Orange Line now boasts all new trains with 152 “state-of-the-art” cars, according to the MBTA.

The new train cars include a more spacious interior design with wider doors and more handrails and LED lighting, according to the MBTA.

After the historic 30-day closure of the Orange Line, the first days back brought with them a smoky escalator at one station and a mechanical glitch on a train at another.

A flatbed trucks carries an old Orange Line car from the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility. – David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

The cars on the move Thursday morning were the first of the legacy fleet to be permanently removed from service and headed for scrap. – David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

The more than 40-year-old Orange Line cars have been replaced by an entirely new fleet of 152 state-of-the-art cars. – David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe