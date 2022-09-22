Police: Man stabbed in Charlestown; suspect arrested

Newsletter Signup
A Boston man was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a stabbing in Charlestown that left a man hospitalized.
Hakeem Jackson, 25, of Boston, is charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder.
Boston police said officers responded around 9:14 p.m. on Wednesday to a report of a person stabbed near 41 Polk St. in Charlestown. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Following an investigation, police said they located a suspect in the stabbing, who turned himself in to police at 1:19 a.m. Thursday in Dorchester. The man, whom police identified as Jackson, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder.
Police said Jackson is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Charlestown District Court.
