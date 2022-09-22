Local The cries were coming from inside the wall: Close call for kitten in Dedham “This is a good time to put out a reminder that as winter nears, animals will begin to look for places within which to keep warm.”

A 5-week-old kitten spent a few days trapped inside an exterior wall of a house in Dedham before the resident realized and Animal Control was able to coax the animal out.

Officials tempted the young animal with food, but the kitten was so scared that every time anyone approached her, she would run back into the wall, according to the Dedham Police Department.

“Eventually, after some time (and patience), Animal Control was able to drop a barrier between the egress and a bowl of food—just as the kitten leaned down to eat—and in that same fell swoop, grabbed the kitten!” police wrote on Facebook.

The kitten is now named Rowenna and will spend some time at the Animal Rescue League before staff start looking to find her a “perfect home.” While at the Animal Rescue League, Rowenna will receive vaccines and a complete exam, and be spayed.

“This is a good time to put out a reminder that as winter nears, animals will begin to look for places within which to keep warm,” police wrote. “Egresses in walls, garages, the underneath of porches and sheds—all serve as inviting places for animals to hide, and even become trapped. Now is the time to take note of your property and seal up such locations.”