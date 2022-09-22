Local

Truck strikes MBTA bridge over Soldiers Field Road

Police said the bridge would be inspected for any structural issues after the crash.

By Dialynn Dwyer

Traffic was disrupted on Soldiers Field Road, just before it changes into Storrow Drive, on Thursday morning after a box truck crashed into an MBTA bridge over the parkway.

Transit police said the incident happened on the inbound side of the roadway at a bridge containing tracks that are not used for passenger travel. 

There was no impact on service as a result of the crash, and police said the bridge would be inspected for any structural issues. 