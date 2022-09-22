Local Truck strikes MBTA bridge over Soldiers Field Road Police said the bridge would be inspected for any structural issues after the crash.

Traffic was disrupted on Soldiers Field Road, just before it changes into Storrow Drive, on Thursday morning after a box truck crashed into an MBTA bridge over the parkway.

📍 Soldiers Field Rd EB at BU bridge.

Truck hit the bridge, left lane blocked. @7News pic.twitter.com/7unv6QSFdi — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) September 22, 2022

Transit police said the incident happened on the inbound side of the roadway at a bridge containing tracks that are not used for passenger travel.

There was no impact on service as a result of the crash, and police said the bridge would be inspected for any structural issues.

Storrow Drive Inbound. This is an #MBTA bridge but the tracks are only used for NON passenger purposes, moving equipment ect.. No impact on service.. bridge to be inspected for any structural issues. (Pic:JAVI) pic.twitter.com/V9ZtWTAtRz — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 22, 2022