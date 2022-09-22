Truck strikes MBTA bridge over Soldiers Field Road

Newsletter Signup
Traffic was disrupted on Soldiers Field Road, just before it changes into Storrow Drive, on Thursday morning after a box truck crashed into an MBTA bridge over the parkway.
Transit police said the incident happened on the inbound side of the roadway at a bridge containing tracks that are not used for passenger travel.
There was no impact on service as a result of the crash, and police said the bridge would be inspected for any structural issues.
