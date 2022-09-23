Fatal stabbing under investigation in Falmouth

Newsletter Signup
Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Thursday night in Falmouth.
Falmouth police responded around 6:25 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a disturbance outside 250 Davisville Road, according to a statement from the Cape and Island District Attorney’s office.
At the scene police found Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The DA’s office said the incident remains under investigation.
