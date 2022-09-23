Local Northeastern University lifts ‘shelter in place’ order after bomb threat The report came one week after a university employee reported that a pressurized case exploded in his hand. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images





A shelter in place order at Northeastern University was lifted around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, shortly after Boston police responded to a report of a bomb threat on campus.

The Boston police bomb squad remained on the scene, and students were still advised to avoid the area of the Curry Student Center and Snell Quad, campus police tweeted.

The threat was called in at around 10:30 p.m., according to department spokesman David Estrada. Bomb squads were en route to the area of 360 Huntington Ave., he said. There were no reports of explosions or suspicious packages, Estrada said.

