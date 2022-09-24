Local 2 Mass. 25-year-olds killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Conn. Police say the victims, a Brighton woman and an East Longmeadow man, were driving in the wrong lane early Friday when their car collided with another vehicle.

Two Massachusetts 25-year-olds died in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Friday after driving a car in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut.

State police identified the victims as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L. Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of their injuries. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. south of Exit 38 on the northbound side.

The tractor-trailer’s driver, 35-year-old Jephthe Jean-Louis of Leesburg, Florida, survived the crash. He was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Investigators said Loiselle was driving her Nissan Altima in the center lane when the vehicles collided. The state’s Department of Transportation temporarily closed the highway between exits 37 and 38.

An Uber driver told Fox 61 that they called 911 when they spotted the car traveling south on the northbound sound of the interstate. State police told the outlet several other witnesses also reported seeing the vehicle driving the wrong way before the crash.

State police told Fox 61 that there have been 300 reports of wrong-way drivers in Connecticut this year. Of those, 10 were fatal, and 15 others caused injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and ask witnesses or anyone with information to contact state police by calling 860-534-1098.