Local BU police seek woman in stabbing on Commonwealth Avenue The woman is described as Asian with black shoulder-length hair.

Boston University police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who allegedly stabbed a person on Commonwealth Avenue on Thursday night.

BU police tweeted a plea saying they were investigating the stabbing, which happened just before 8:30 p.m. at 855 Commonwealth Ave. Upon arrival, police found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

BU ALERT: As a follow up to our previous alert last evening, involving a stabbing that took place at 855 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston University Police are still looking for the suspect involved in this incident. The suspect is described as a 35 year old A https://t.co/SG3oB7PgGr — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) September 23, 2022

Investigators said they had identified the suspect as a 35-year-old Asian woman with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair. Police said the suspect fled from the scene after the stabbing, and they don’t believe she’s on the B.U. campus.

Police said there is no threat to the public. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Tips can be sent to the Boston University Police Department at 617-353-2121.