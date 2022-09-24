Local MBTA Green Line D branch closed for nine days now, two more closures to follow Most of the track replacement work will be between Eliot and Riverside stations. Plans for the D branch include replacing about 6,000 feet of track and upgrades for about a half-dozen station crossings, the MBTA said in a statement Friday. Carlin Stiehl/Boston Globe





The MBTA shut down the Green Line’s D branch Saturday for the first of three separate nine-day closures as crews work on infrastructure upgrades.

Plans for the D branch include replacing about 6,000 feet of track and upgrades for about a half-dozen station crossings, the MBTA said in a statement Friday. It also will install equipment for the Green Line Train Protection System, which can automatically stop a train when another vehicle is detected.

Most of the track replacement work will be between Eliot and Riverside stations.

The shutdown temporarily eliminates train service between Kenmore and Riverside in Newton, which will be replaced with shuttle buses, the MBTA said.

The stations impacted by the closure are Riverside, Woodland, Waban, Eliot, Newton Highlands, Newton Centre, Chestnut Hill, Reservoir, Beaconsfield, Brookline Hills, Brookline Village, Longwood, and Fenway.

