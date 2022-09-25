Local Head-on car crash in North Andover kills 21-year-old Lawrence woman Three others were injured in the crash.

A 21-year-old Lawrence woman was killed and three others were injured in a head-on car crash in North Andover Sunday morning, North Andover police announced.

Police said in a news release that they were called to the scene at 1800 Great Pond Rd. just before 7 a.m.

At the scene, police said, they found that a 2012 Chevy pick-up truck had collided head-on with a 2004 Honda Pilot.

Head on crash on Great Pond Rd in North Andover this morning leaves a 21 yr old woman from Lawrence dead and 3 others hospitalized with serious injuries..victim was a passenger..cause under investigation #7News pic.twitter.com/OpEMhmocNw — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 25, 2022

The 21-year-old Lawrence woman who lost her life in the crash was the front seat passenger in the Pilot, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 70-year-old Georgetown man was driving the Chevy at the time of the crash, police said. He was the only person in the truck.

A 20-year-old Lawrence man was driving the Pilot at the time of the crash, police said. There was also a 22-year-old passenger in the back of the Pilot.

All three suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They were all taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and North Andover police.