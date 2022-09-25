Local Man, 76, dies when SUV plunges into water in Connecticut Wedding guests at the nearby Saybrook Point Inn were unable to save him, police said.





OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — A 76-year-old Connecticut man died Saturday when his SUV plunged into the water at Saybrook Point Marina and Resort in Old Saybrook, police said.

Wedding guests at the nearby Saybrook Point Inn jumped in, pulled the man to shore and performed CPR, but were unable to save him, police said.

The man, identified as Steven Mark Wahle of Old Saybrook, was pronounced dead at Middlesex Medical Center Shoreline in Westbrook.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. The marina is located between the Long Island Sound and the Connecticut River.

A fire department dive team determined Wahle was the only person in the SUV. Police pulled the vehicle from the water and impounded it, pending an ongoing investigation.