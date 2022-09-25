Local Post Malone concert Saturday night at TD Garden postponed as rapper hospitalized Rapper Post Malone performs on the Main stage of the Rock in Rio music festival at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 4.





Rapper Post Malone postponed his concert Saturday at TD Garden in Boston because was hospitalized, Malone posted on social media.

Austin Richard Post, who goes by the stage name Post Malone, shared that he was “having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

Post Malone shared a video on Twitter Sept. 18 that he had hurt his ribs after accidentally falling through a hole on stage in St. Louis. Dre London, his manager, posted on Instagram that the rapper had bruised his ribs as a result of that incident.

Post Malone performed Friday night at TD Garden, the first of the two nights at the venue as part of his tour for his most recent album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.