Local 2 found dead on Red Line tracks near Wollaston Station Authorities said it appears the man and woman came into contact with the third rail.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found on the tracks of the Red Line Monday near Wollaston Station in Quincy, prompting the deployment of shuttle buses in both directions for several hours between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass during the morning commute, according to officials.

The operator of a Red Line train reported seeing two individuals on the northbound tracks just north of Wollaston Station around 6 a.m., according to an MBTA spokesperson. When emergency personnel responded, they found the man and woman dead.

Transit police said the investigation indicates that the man and woman intentionally placed their bodies between the outside running rail and the electrified third rail.

“This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the 3rd rail,” police said.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Speaking on behalf of the Transit Police and the MBTA organization we express our sincerest condolences to family and friends of the decedents,” police said.

Police said the scene has been cleared.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the MBTA said shuttle buses were being phased out and regular service was resuming “with delays.”

Previously, the MBTA told passengers to expect delays as shuttle buses were deployed after 6 a.m.

Around 6:30 a.m., Quincy police warned that all trains passing through the city would be stopped for about two hours. Around 7 a.m., police said service on the commuter rail would resume as scheduled.

