Local 2 young men extracted after Lexus strikes tree in Newburyport The crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of Turkey Hill Road, near the West Newbury town line. KMV / 617 Images Boston

A vehicle struck a tree in Newburyport on Sunday night, trapping the car’s two occupants, who had to be extracted by hydraulic rescue tools before being taken to hospitals, said Newburyport fire.

NOW: Newburyport – IAO 101 Turkey Hill Rd – Single vehicle crash into trees. Two victims transported, one via @bostonmedflight after victim was trapped for almost 2 hours. #boston #news pic.twitter.com/HY6V4kRz9O — KMV (@BostonTVPhotog) September 26, 2022

The crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the area of Turkey Hill Road, near the West Newbury town line. The vehicle was a Lexus IS 300.

The passengers were both males approximately in their early 20s, officials said. One was transported by ground to an area hospital, and the other was taken to an area hospital before being transported to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter.