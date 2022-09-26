Local Driver clocked going 140 mph in New Hampshire, police say Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

A driver pulled over Saturday night on Route 101 in New Hampshire likely knew a “warning” was off the table, as he was clocked going 140 mph, according to state police.

The driver, Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, New Hampshire, was subsequently arrested and charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation. He was released on personal recognizance and is due in court Nov. 1.

A state trooper spotted Julian’s 2010 Infiniti sedan traveling at the high rate of speed westbound on Route 101 in Epping, between exits 8 and 7, at about 10:20 p.m., police said.