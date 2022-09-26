Georgetown firefighters reunite with family following emergency birth

Newsletter Signup
Georgetown firefighters reunited with a family Sunday after aiding in the delivery of their baby earlier in the month.
Early in the morning on Sept. 4., the Georgetown Fire Department received a 911 call for a woman in active labor at her home. Minutes after firefighters arrived, a baby girl, Olivia, was born with an umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.
Olivia and her mother, Alyssa, were taken to a local hospital for inspection and ruled healthy.
During the reunion, the family thanked Georgetown Fire Capt. Bret Moyer and Firefighters Ron Agrella, Mike McManus, Celia Xie, and Nick Rio. Georgetown Police Officers Dan Jenkins and Phil Sepe also aided in the response.
This is the department’s first home birth in 30 years, officials said.
