Homicide detectives investigating man found dead in Brighton

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to Boston police.

By Nick Stoico, The Boston Globe


Boston police are investigating after a man was found dead in Brighton on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 17 Kinross Road at 6:25 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man who was found outside, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, Watson said.

Boston police homicide detectives are investigating until a cause of death can be determined, Watson said.



