Local Boston University building evacuated after suspicious package found Campus police cleared the scene alongside Boston police.

A Boston University building was evacuated Monday after a report of suspicious package, police said. The area has since been cleared.

A call reporting a suspicious package at 1 Silber Way came in at 3:28 p.m., a Boston Police spokesperson said. Boston University Police sent out an alert 1 half hour later, and evacuated the building “as a precaution.”

At 4:47 p.m., campus police said the scene had been cleared by their department and Boston Police.

This follows a reported package detonation at Northeastern University Sept. 13.