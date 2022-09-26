Boston University building evacuated after suspicious package found

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Boston University building was evacuated Monday after a report of suspicious package, police said. The area has since been cleared.
A call reporting a suspicious package at 1 Silber Way came in at 3:28 p.m., a Boston Police spokesperson said. Boston University Police sent out an alert 1 half hour later, and evacuated the building “as a precaution.”
At 4:47 p.m., campus police said the scene had been cleared by their department and Boston Police.
This follows a reported package detonation at Northeastern University Sept. 13.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.