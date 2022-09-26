Local Undercover officer fired upon during investigation in Roxbury "This is another example of true professionalism and calmness under pressure that I certainly want to note on the behalf of our officer."

A man opened fire on an undercover Boston police officer while he was sitting in an unmarked cruiser in Roxbury on Sunday evening, Boston police said.

The officer was on an investigation in the area of 43 Waumbeck St. at 6:09 p.m. when the shots rang out. The man, who did not strike the officer but did hit the car twice, was arrested when additional officers responded to the scene, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.

“This is another example of true professionalism and calmness under pressure that I certainly want to note on the behalf of our officer,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

Advertisement:

Colon described the incident as “terrifying” and added that the way the officer handled the situation — by broadcasting a description of the man — helped the additional officers be able to apprehend him and subsequently arrest him.

It’s unclear whether the suspect is connected to the investigation the officer was conducting.