Local Watch: 2 hospitalized after van smashes into gas tanker in Hyde Park It caused some of the 11,500 gallons of gas the truck was carrying to leak into the street. A firefighter surveys the scene early Monday morning. Boston Fire Department

A van crashed into a gasoline truck early Monday morning at the Akiki Oil station on Hyde Park Avenue, hospitalizing the two passengers of the van and spilling 50-60 gallons of gas onto the street.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m., when the truck was parked at the oil station, offloading gas. It caused some of the 11,500 gallons of gas the truck was carrying to leak into the street, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire department put down absorbents and covered the sewer drains in attempts to contain the spill, BFD tweeted, and Boston Water came to the scene to check the drains. Hazmat technicians are supervising the cleanup of the incident, which was deemed a “level 2 hazmat incident” by the fire department.

Advertisement:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A home surveillance camera caught the incident on video. Watch here:

JUST IN: On home surveillance camera, a neighbor captures moment a van crashed into the side of a fuel truck on Hyde Park Ave. early this morning. You can hear the impact in the video. @BostonFire says driver & passenger were taken to the hospital w/ minor injuries@boston25 pic.twitter.com/BTLEksR24t — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 26, 2022

The truck off loaded 11,500 gallons of gasoline to the business . Companies have put down absorbents and covered the sewer drains to contain the spill. The driver and passenger of the van were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . pic.twitter.com/ZcGqLRYZ5U — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 26, 2022

Hazmat Technicians will remain to supervise the clean up of the Level 2 Hazmat incident at 1171 Hyde Park Ave, which will take some time. ⁦⁦@BOSTON_WATER⁩ on scene to check the drains. Try to avoid the area for your morning commute. pic.twitter.com/hBrSnUZKZz — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 26, 2022