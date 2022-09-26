Watch: 2 hospitalized after van smashes into gas tanker in Hyde Park

Newsletter Signup
A van crashed into a gasoline truck early Monday morning at the Akiki Oil station on Hyde Park Avenue, hospitalizing the two passengers of the van and spilling 50-60 gallons of gas onto the street.
The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m., when the truck was parked at the oil station, offloading gas. It caused some of the 11,500 gallons of gas the truck was carrying to leak into the street, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire department put down absorbents and covered the sewer drains in attempts to contain the spill, BFD tweeted, and Boston Water came to the scene to check the drains. Hazmat technicians are supervising the cleanup of the incident, which was deemed a “level 2 hazmat incident” by the fire department.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A home surveillance camera caught the incident on video. Watch here:
