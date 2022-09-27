Local Candy corn recalled by Auburn company over allergy concerns The candy corn packages were distributed to several establishments in Massachusetts, including locations of Foodie’s Markets and Donelan’s Supermarkets.





An Auburn-based snack company is withdrawing a candy corn product in New England due to allergy concerns, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Arcade Snacks issued a recall of its 15-ounce candy corn packages on Friday, per an FDA advisory, after it was found that the products may contain undeclared egg. No illnesses have been reported in connection to the products, the agency said.

The candy corn packages were distributed to several establishments in Massachusetts, including locations of Foodie’s Markets and Donelan’s Supermarkets, the agency said. Other locations selling the packages in Massachusetts include Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, and Windfall Market in Falmouth.

The packages were also distributed to Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Conn., the agency said. Officials said full refunds will be issued to consumers who seek to return their 15-ounce packages to the place of purchase. Arcade Snacks could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.

