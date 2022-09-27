UPDATE: Missing Boston 10-year-old found safe, police say

Newsletter Signup
The Boston Police Department sought the public’s help Tuesday in finding Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. She was later found safe, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.
Cirino’s last known location was Bates Elementary School, in the area of 426 Beech St.
