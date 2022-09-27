Local

UPDATE: Missing Boston 10-year-old found safe, police say

Jaslene Cirino was last seen at Bates Elementary School early Tuesday afternoon.

A photo of Jaslene Cirino was included in the BPD's missing person alert. Boston Police Department

By Clara McCourt

The Boston Police Department sought the public’s help Tuesday in finding Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. She was later found safe, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

Cirino’s last known location was Bates Elementary School, in the area of 426 Beech St.