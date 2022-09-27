Local UPDATE: Missing Boston 10-year-old found safe, police say Jaslene Cirino was last seen at Bates Elementary School early Tuesday afternoon. A photo of Jaslene Cirino was included in the BPD's missing person alert. Boston Police Department

The Boston Police Department sought the public’s help Tuesday in finding Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. She was later found safe, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

The Boston Police is canceling the missing person alert for Jaslene Cirino, she has been located. Thank you to all that assisted us sharing the information on social media. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 27, 2022

Cirino’s last known location was Bates Elementary School, in the area of 426 Beech St.