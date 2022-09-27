Local Dozens of cats flown to Worcester in wake of Hurricane Ian The cats range from 2 months to 13 years old. One of the rescued cats from Florida upon landing at Worcester Regional Airport. Northeast Animal Shelter

More than 40 homeless cats from Florida were flown to Massachusetts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian.

The cats, which hail from shelters in Tampa and Fort Myers, landed at Worcester Regional Airport Tuesday morning, the MSPCA-Angell Animal Medical Center said in a statement. Ten of them will be transported to MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, while the others will serve a two-day quarantine at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

The 42 cats range from 2 months to 13 years old. They will be available for adoption after they clear their screening protocols.

“These cats were directly in Ian’s path so it was essential for us to partner with other organizations, such as the ASPCA, to evacuate them ASAP,” Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, said in a statement. He added that the transport allows the Florida shelters to take in more animals who may be displaced by the storm.

Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield is also taking in cats evacuated from Ian’s wake. The shelter announced it will take in 19 cats from a Florida shelter.

The MSPCA encouraged anyone looking to help the care effort to donate at mspca.org/ian.