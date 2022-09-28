Local A man allegedly drove himself and a woman into a Providence river while on a date The two met on the dating app "Plenty of Fish," the woman reportedly told police. The Providence skyline. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

A woman told Providence Police she was driven into the Seekonk River on Sunday by a man she met on a dating app.

WPRI reports the pair was at the Gano Park Boat Launch inside a red Toyota Camry when the man allegedly became angry at the woman, whom he had met three months ago through the app, “Plenty of Fish,” the woman told police.

The man then allegedly accelerated and drove the car into the river with both of them inside, the outlet reports.

A police report obtained by Boston.com on Wednesday says the woman exited through the passenger side door, swam out of the water, and ran onto Trenton Street, where she received help from a nearby resident who called police.

The woman told an officer she did not know if the man had left the vehicle as she ran from the scene, the report says.

“Providence Fire Special Hazards worked on partially extracting the vehicle…out of the water to ascertain if (the man) was still in the vehicle with negative results,” the report states. “It should be noted the red Camry was observed with the passenger door opened and the sunroof glass still intact.”

Security camera footage of the area reviewed by police showed a blurry image of a subject who “can bee seen walking through the bike path out towards India Street, where police also observed footprints consistent with someone who was wet,” police wrote.

The rescue search group was then suspended, officials wrote.

According to WPRI, the woman was brought to Rhode Island Hospital for an evaluation.

It was unclear whether the man was identified is facing charges, the station reports.

Plenty of Fish did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning.