Local Worcester police: 2 teen girls, 1-year-old boy found safe The teens and baby had previously been reported missing. Worcester police

Police in Worcester said Wednesday afternoon that two teenage girls and a 1-year-old baby boy who were previously reported missing this week have been found safe.

Police reported on Tuesday that 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales hadn’t been seen since leaving their home Monday with Giselle’s 1-year-old son, Aaron.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said the three children had been located and were “safe.”

“Thank you for your assistance,” police said.

The WPD is looking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales, who left their Cambridge St address yesterday with Giselle's one-year-old son Aaron.If you have any information about the location of the girls or the baby, call 911 pic.twitter.com/suS3P77nyq — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) September 28, 2022