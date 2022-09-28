Worcester police: 2 teen girls, 1-year-old boy found safe

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police in Worcester said Wednesday afternoon that two teenage girls and a 1-year-old baby boy who were previously reported missing this week have been found safe.
Police reported on Tuesday that 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales hadn’t been seen since leaving their home Monday with Giselle’s 1-year-old son, Aaron.
On Wednesday afternoon, police said the three children had been located and were “safe.”
“Thank you for your assistance,” police said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.