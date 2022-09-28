Local

Worcester police: 2 teen girls, 1-year-old boy found safe

The teens and baby had previously been reported missing.

Worcester police

By Dialynn Dwyer

Police in Worcester said Wednesday afternoon that two teenage girls and a 1-year-old baby boy who were previously reported missing this week have been found safe.

Police reported on Tuesday that 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales hadn’t been seen since leaving their home Monday with Giselle’s 1-year-old son, Aaron. 

On Wednesday afternoon, police said the three children had been located and were “safe.”

“Thank you for your assistance,” police said.