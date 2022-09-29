Local Cambridge police ask public for help finding teen missing for over a month The 15-year-old is believed to be in Providence, Rhode Island, or Greater Boston. Naiomi Dasilva, 15, has been missing from Cambridge since Aug. 19. Cambridge Police Department

The Cambridge Police Department is asking the public for help finding a teen girl who has been missing for over a month.

Naiomi Dasilva, 15, was last seen at her home by a family member on Aug. 19, wearing black biker shorts and a black top, police said. She is believed to be in Providence, Rhode Island, or Greater Boston.

Anyone with information about Dasilva or her whereabouts is asked to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411.