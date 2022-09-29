Local NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway Police shut down one lane of the Exit 13 off ramp of F.E. Everett Turnpike South for nearly two hours after the incident. A photo of the scene off Exit 13 shared by state police. New Hampshire State Police

A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his 2002 Harley Davidson off Exit 13 of F.E. Everett Turnpike South, according to officials.

Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, state police said.

Early findings suggest that Faulkner’s motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason, causing it to roll over, according to officials.

One lane of the ramp was shut down for about two hours during the incident, police said.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash, along with fire and medical personnel from the Bedford Fire Department. They were assisted by members of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

All aspects of this crash remain under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is advised to contact Trooper Ryan Harkonen at 603-223-8308 or [email protected]