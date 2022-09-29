NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire.
Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his 2002 Harley Davidson off Exit 13 of F.E. Everett Turnpike South, according to officials.
Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, state police said.
Early findings suggest that Faulkner’s motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason, causing it to roll over, according to officials.
One lane of the ramp was shut down for about two hours during the incident, police said.
New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash, along with fire and medical personnel from the Bedford Fire Department. They were assisted by members of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
All aspects of this crash remain under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is advised to contact Trooper Ryan Harkonen at 603-223-8308 or [email protected]
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.