Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by a truck in Charlestown

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a box truck Wednesday night in Charlestown, according to Boston police.
Police received the report around 9:15 p.m., a department spokesperson said by phone.
The driver remained at the scene and is not facing any charges at this time, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.
The incident took place at the intersection of Cambridge and Spice streets.
