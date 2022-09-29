Local Police ID Yarmouth woman struck and killed in car crash The woman was hit in West Yarmouth Wednesday evening.

A Yarmouth woman was struck and killed in a car crash Wednesday evening in West Yarmouth, Yarmouth police announced Thursday.

Yarmouth police said in a Facebook post that police and firefighters responded to 115 Route 28 in West Yarmouth around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

The pedestrian, who was later identified as 56-year-old Dawn Squires, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, but did not survive her injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department, the Harwich Police Department, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department, police said.

Advertisement:

It is unclear whether the driver whose car struck Squires remained on scene after the crash and cooperated with police or whether criminal charges will be filed in this case.